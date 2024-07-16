by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas-Ferrari, marriage until 2028

The agreement between the continues Haas and the Ferrari for the supply of power units. The American team has just announced the extension of the agreement with the Scuderia di Maranello until the end of the 2028 season (it would have expired at the end of the regulatory cycle).

The contract renewal means that Haas will begin the new era of power units with Ferrari in 2026, thus in the name of continuity with the past. Changing suppliers, considering the new regulations, would have been a risky operation that for the moment only Aston Martin has chosen to do (with the switch from Mercedes to Honda), while Red Bull will switch to a power unit made “in house” with the collaboration of Ford.

Komatsu’s words

“I am thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari until 2028.”, commented team principal Ayao Komatsu. “As a team we have always run with Ferrari power units and having this stability ahead of the new power unit regulations is a fundamental part of our development. The relationship with the Scuderia has always been special for us: Ferrari has been instrumental in the genesis of the programme from the early days and has continued to be a valuable technical partner to us over the past nine seasons. I am delighted that more seasons now lie ahead and I thank Fred Vasseur and many others at Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to demonstrate trust in our project. This announcement is just another example of Haas’ long-term ambition: our investment and growth in the sport continues”.

The collaboration between Ferrari and Haas has lasted since 2016, ever since the Americans took their first steps in the Circus: at the end of 2028, the Maranello team will have been supplying the team for 13 years.