There Haas had a major announcement scheduled for today, and the announcement came (even early). The US team will in fact have a new title sponsor: it is MoneyGram, a global leader in the evolution of P2P digital payments. Starting in the 2023 season, the team will take the official name of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. The multi-year agreement was communicated by the same team a few minutes ago.

MoneyGram will take the place vacated by the Russian potash giant earlier this year Uralkali, whose collaboration with the stars and stripes team was interrupted due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Before the press conference scheduled for 19 Italian, the leaders of the two sides released the classic statements in a joint statement.

“We are delighted to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as a new title sponsor“, he has declared Gene Haas, owner of the team. “Since our entry into Formula 1, the team has earned a reputation. We are ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track“.

“MoneyGram is a different company than it was five years ago. We reinvented ourselves as a global leader in the evolution of cross-border payments with our fast-growing digital business and a strong culture of fintech innovation, and we’re just getting started, ”added Alex. Holmes, President and CEO of MoneyGram. “We will continue to revolutionize ourselves to meet consumers’ ever-changing financial needs and are determined to let the world know. That is why we are accelerating our debut in the world of F1 and are collaborating with Gene and the Haas F1 Team“.

“Our fans demand speed and we deliver it, just like MoneyGram does for its customers“, Finally said team principal Günther Steiner. “MoneyGram is a global leader in the fintech and payments industry and always strives to push the boundaries of technology. It is precisely this desire for innovation that attracted us to collaborate with MoneyGram and we are confident that we will continue to grow together and reach our full potential.“.