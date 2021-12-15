The meeting of the World Motorsport Council officially launched the guidelines for the next generation of power units, which largely confirm the anticipations of recent months. In the first place, 2026 was made official as the year for the debut of the new engines, thus postponing by twelve months compared to the initial date of 2025. With the new power units, Formula 1 will continue on the path of the hybrid, exploiting the combined thrust of the combustion engine and electric propulsion, on which the Federation has announced that it will focus the main attention.

The current 1.6-liter six-cylinder combustion engines will continue to be the basis of the new power units. The elimination of the MGU-H, the electric motogenerator connected to the turbocharger assembly, often criticized for its excessive costs, has been confirmed. No information has been provided regarding the compressor, but there is sufficient evidence to believe that engines will continue to be turbocharged in 2026 as well. The engine will also be powered by a new generation of synthetic fuels defined as 100% ecologically sustainable, details of which had already been provided in the recent past. Finally, the press release drawn up by the FIA ​​alludes to the high rotation speed that the 2026 engines will reach, without however providing more specific data.

The electric power delivered by the MGU-K motor generator directly to the wheel will rise from the current 120 kW to 350 kW, the equivalent of 476 horsepower. Considering the increase in electrical power of over 310 horsepower, it is plausible that the heat engine could be weakened, but no indications have been provided in this regard. Similarly, the Federation has not alluded to the possibility discussed in recent months regarding the possible addition of a second generator on the front axle.

In closing, the FIA ​​anticipated the introduction of a budget cup also for engine engineers, with the parallel drafting of documents to regulate the technical, operational and financial aspects. Finally, in the first months of 2022, the first version of the technical regulation for the new power units will be drawn up, which will then be subject to the approval of the World Motorsport Council.