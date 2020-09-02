A Graz politician organized an action in front of a synagogue that was desecrated. Now he has been reported – for administrative offenses.

Vienna | TAZ Malice or stubborn official thinking in Austria? Tristan Ammerer, the green district head of the Graz district of Gries, was surprised when he received an email from the local police. The local politician had gained national fame in mid-August when he called for a vigil in front of the synagogue of the Styrian capital. The Jewish place of worship was repeatedly smeared with slogans and stones damaged.

Ammerer accused the authorities of not providing police protection. The confessed perpetrator, a Syrian person entitled to asylum, then attacked Elie Rosen, president of the Jewish community, with a wooden stick.

According to Mail, the police accuse the politician of several administrative violations. On the one hand, he appeared as the leader of an unregistered meeting and violated the assembly law. At the vigil of about 30 people who stayed in front of the synagogue for several hours in the rain, the road traffic regulations were also violated because “the pavement was used for non-traffic purposes and the vigil was not reported to the responsible authorities”.

After all, “the civilian surveillance forces” observed that the district chief did not pay attention to the Covid-19 protective measures such as face mask and distance. Ammerer assumes that this is a civil strife that was stopped during the vigil in front of the synagogue.

Bad joke

The addressee initially thought the letter was a bad joke or an attempt to get his data. A call to the responsible police department taught him otherwise. The vigil was a spontaneous action after the attack on Elie Rosen. “How am I supposed to register 48 hours in advance?” Asks Ammerer.

“In the meantime, the state police command has contacted me with an offer to talk to, which I am very happy to accept,” Ammerer told taz. He did not want to talk about the complaint there: “This is an ongoing procedure and I only comment on this in writing.” Rather, it should be about the local police station, where officials were noticed by right-wing extremist activities.

The Styrian State Police Directorate also spoke out in writing. The police were obliged to report them. Otherwise she would have been guilty of abuse of office.