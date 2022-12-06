Less than a month from the end of 2022, the Lamborghinis announced the big coup for next season: the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has in fact formalized the signing of the former F1 and IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean how driver factory. The Franco-Swiss, born in 1986, will have two main tasks: the first will be his debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona at the wheel of theHuracán GT3 EVO2 of the team Iron Lynxwith whom he will take part in the championship IMSA in the classroom GTD PRO. The second, however, will be concentrated on the development program of the Lamborghini LMDhthe car with which the Toro manufacturer will take to the track in 2024 both in the IMSA championship and in the WEC.

Limited to the next engagement in the 24 Hours of Daytona, scheduled for the end of January and for which he will prepare with specific test sessions, Grosjean will compose the team together with Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, also part of the LMDh development project together with the new Lamborghini driver, author of 10 podiums in Formula and another 4 in IndyCar. In the past, Grosjean had already taken part in other closed-wheel races, immediately winning his GT1 debut at Yas Marina in 2010.

The news is finally out! 🚀 We are extremely excited to welcome you @RGrosjean into the Iron Lynx family! Starting with the @Rolex24Hours he’ll be racing the #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 alongside @andreacalda and Mirko Bortolotti 🇺🇸 1/2 #Racetoinspire #Motorsport #IMSA pic.twitter.com/krHFxTumQd — Iron Lynx (@IronLynx_) December 6, 2022

“It is an honor for me to join the Lamborghini family Grosjean said. an iconic brand for those who love sports cars. I’m also particularly happy to make its debut at Daytona with the latest evolution of the Huracán GT3, which has garnered many successes in recent editions, entrusted to a team like Iron Lynx together with talented teammates. I’m sure it will be a great discovery for me. Then I’m happy to contribute to the development of the LMDh car, which I was lucky enough to see and it’s really beautiful”. The ‘welcome’ message to the 36-year-old then came from George SannaHead of Lamborghini Squadra Corse: “We are very proud to have Romain on the 2023 Factory Drivers roster – said the Roman manager – Romain is a very expert and fast driver, an ideal profile for Squadra Corse which in 2023 will be involved both on the racing fields with the Huracan GT3 EVO2 and in the first phase of development of the LMDh prototype”.