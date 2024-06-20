A category that did not convince

Not very educational and very dangerous: the Supersport 300 it was a class that did not benefit the motorcycle movement as far as the world of series derivatives is concerned and from 2026 it will no longer be part of the Superbike World Championship and the Supersport World Championship.

2025 will be the last year of a category that has recorded several serious accidents – on several occasions even fatal ones – also because the race dynamics see the drivers inevitably compacted in groups where it is all too easy for dangerous accidents to occur since it is almost impossible for the ‘handles’ to make the difference and go on the run, breaking away from their rivals.

It has not yet been defined in detail what the new entry class of the series-derived championship will be, but the objectives are clear. First of all, one purpose is to make the growth path of drivers towards the higher categories easier, in particular towards Supersport. To achieve this, the bikes will not have to be so different from those used in Supersport and in this way it will also be possible to arouse greater interest from manufacturers who will be able to field bikes on the track that reflect a growing market segment. This new category will see the start agile motorcycles with more powerful medium-displacement enginesdetails that will be specifically communicated by the SBK Commission soon.