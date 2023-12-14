Goodbye Cognizant

In 2024 the Aston Martin will run with Aramco as title sponsor. Since 2020, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia has been a very important sponsor of F1 and since 2022 it has been linked to Aston Martin, a brand brought back to F1 in 2021 by Lawrence Stroll when the Canadian entrepreneur renamed his Racing Point, name ' transitory' after the tycoon's purchase of Force India.

Aramco will replace Cognizant as title sponsor. The American multinational specialized in digital, technological, consultancy and management services was the title sponsor of Aston Martin from 2021 to 2023 and in 2024 the spaces on the AMR24 will therefore mainly be branded Aramco, given that Cognizant appeared both on the front profile of the rear wing and on the sides.

The official communication from Aston Martin regarding the 2024 title sponsor anticipates the expected official entry list from the FIA ​​regarding the final names of the teams registered for the next F1 championship. No particular news is expected, the wait is all aimed at what will be the new name of AlphaTauri, which has already replaced the Toro Rosso wording in the recent past. Barring any surprises, in 2024 there will be two Red Bulls and two on the track Racing Bulls.