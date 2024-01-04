Giovanni Moreno He was always characterized by being an outstanding player with the ball in each team where he played, also adding that he always demonstrated leadership and great support on the offensive side.

The unexpected retirement of the footballer in 2022 surprised all Colombian Professional Football (FPC) fans, since he had just emerged as champion with National Athletic. However, some statements at a press conference talking about the salary of Hernán Darío 'el Arriero' Herrera (the club's coach at the time) condemned his sudden departure despite the fact that there was still football left in his boots.

Giovanni Moreno and Hernán Darío Herrera

This Thursday, Giovanni Moreno He announced his return to the courts, but not in the conventional way as one would expect. With this previous context, the 37-year-old from Antioquia was announced as a new player for the team. Kings League, Atlético Parceros, the team he presides James Rodriguez and the Colombian streamer Pelicanger, for this 2024.

This way it was like James Rodriguez introduced the former player National Athletic and friend of Colombia selection as his new reinforcement of Atlético Parceros.

“Welcome! @giomoreno10 @angellot10, 🚀 We proudly present players 11 and 12 who join the Wolves team. Get ready for the magic that these stars will bring to the field,” the club wrote on its social networks.

'Gio' said: “Hello partners, it is a pleasure for us to belong to this team. We hope you will join us in the Kings League Americas,” James completed: “We are proud to present player 11 and 12, we hope they support us and are fans of our team.”

In addition, Giovanni Moreno will play again after almost two years, when the former soccer player was last with the 'purslane' team, being also an important figure in that last obtaining of League that the Antioquia team had.

Given this confirmation by Moreno and Atlético Parcerosthe Antioquian who was also in Avellaneda Racing and in the Shanghai Shenhua, will dispute the Kings League along with the Colombian futsal player, Angellot Caro, in the Mexico City, in this first half of 2024.

