Russia’s “Gazprom” has reduced gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of its capacity, increasing pressure on Europe’s largest economy to provide gas for the winter.

Mueller said Germany should also reduce its gas exports to neighboring countries by 20 percent and import between 10 and 15 gigawatt-hours of gas to avoid shortages.

“If we do not save a lot and do not get any additional gas, we will have a problem,” Mueller said in an interview with the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” published today, Saturday.

Germany last month raised its autumn storage target to 75 percent by September 1, 85 by October 1 and 95 percent by November 1 and introduced energy-saving measures.

According to the government’s gas contingency plan, homes will be prioritized in the event of a gas supply crisis, but Mueller said that prioritizing does not mean that households can use gas excessively in this case.

“In order to secure jobs, I think home austerity measures are legitimate,” Mueller added.