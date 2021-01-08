The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) banned a brand of alcohol gel and liquid alcohol due to various irregularities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through Provision 178/2021, which appeared this Friday in the Official Gazette, the agency warned about the product “F + C Alcohol in neutral gel. Instant sanitizer and sanitizer. Home and hospital use. Produced by Farma-Chem. Argentina industry”.

It also prohibited the use, circulation and commercialization of the product “F + C Liquid alcohol 97º neutral. Instant sanitizer and sanitizer. Home and hospital use. External use. Produced by Farma-Chem. Argentina industry”.

These are products on sale on social networks and with presentations of between 250 cubic centimeters and 5 liters.

In both cases, the ANMAT detected various irregularities that mean “a risk to the population.”

ANMAT banned a brand of liquid and gel alcohol. Facebook photo

In the investigation, the authorities found no gel or liquid alcohol registered in their database under the trademarks “F + C” and “Farma-Chen”. Furthermore, the 97% concentration does not correspond to a cosmetic product or a product for domestic use.

The firm “Farma-Chen” is also not authorized to fractionate medical alcohol.

For this reason, the Administration concluded that the products declare “untrue data on their labeling”, that “their origin and effective composition are unknown”, therefore they represent “a risk to the health of the population.”

In recent months, with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, the agency multiplied the alert messages for the marketing of products declared as disinfectants.

Thus, the ANMAT repeatedly warned about irregularities in products such as gel alcohol or liquid alcohol.

In addition, before demonstrations by public persons, it also issued warning messages about the consumption of chlorine dioxide or related substances, harmful to health.