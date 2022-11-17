Gary Cahill has officially retired from playing football. With a post on your profile Instagramthe former Chelsea and Bolton player, among others, announced his decision to hang up his boots.

These are his words: “Football is a game that has given me a lot of joy, as well as successes, and at the exact moment I decided to leave football, I can honestly say that I gave everything I had. I have reached goals that I only dreamed of, I have indelible memories imprinted on my memory. From incredible victories such as the Champions League and Premier League, to the privilege of captaining England and Chelsea to an FA Cup final win. All of that will stay with me forever. I’ve made loads of fantastic friendships with people from all over the world of football: from teammates, to coaches, to the ever too little thanked behind-the-scenes staff members. I would just like to say immensely thank you. Making the decision to quit football was not an easy one. I’ve spent 20 years training every day, working hard to be in the best shape possible for matches, to help my teammates win. I’ve had time to weigh all the options. After some reflection, I think it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my career. Special thanks must go to my family who supported me throughout my entire adventure. Now I have the opportunity to spend more time with them and I look forward to it. Beyond that, football will always be a part of who I am and what I love. This is just the end of this chapter of my life. For me it is important to look forward and not backwards. A new chapter in my life is starting. Gary Cahill.”



