On the eve of the Hyderabad E-Prix, the last round of the Formula E world championship that took place last weekend, Robin Frijns he had communicated his renunciation of the Indian test due to the aftermath of the accident suffered in Mexico City. In that circumstance, the Dutchman from ABT Cupra rear-ended Norman Nato’s Nissan, bringing the left wrist fracture and of four fingers of the hand. After the successful surgery, the 31-year-old had started a rehabilitation program that seemed to finish in time before theCape Town E-Prixscheduled for Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February.

Instead, the physical conditions have not yet fully recovered, so much so that Frijns, a week after the appointment, communicated that do not participate also at the South African race weekend: “I want to get back to the car and the paddock as soon as possible – he has declared – I felt very comfortable on the simulator, had no pain and enjoyed working with the guys. However, we decided together not to kick off in Cape Town, to continue training hard and to give my hand a few more weeks to fully heal. Thanks to Kelvin for his flexibility and I wish him the best for his home race“. This way, it will be once again Kelvin van der Linde to replace Frijns at the event. A very special E-Prix for the two-time ADAC GT Masters champion, who will contest his third race in Formula E in front of his own fans.

