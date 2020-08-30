Now it is official: Robin Koch is leaving Sc freiburg and joins Leeds United from the Premier League on. With the English, the defender receives a contract until 2024.
No details have yet been released about the transfer fee, but it should be around 13 million euros. After three years and 87 games for the Breisgauer, the national player is now on the upstart from Leeds, who has big plans for the coming season,
The SC put no obstacles in the way of its aspiring player and thanked him for his commitment in recent years.
Koch himself had already in the afternoon via Twitter adopted by the fans.
And Leeds? The English, who had already signed Rodrigo from Valencia this summer and want to attract more top players, are happy about the new signing.
