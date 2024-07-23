We are in an interesting time in which LEGO is having interesting collaborations with gaming brands, and we already saw that a few years ago with Super Mario, Sonic The Hedgehog, Animal Crossingthere will even be a video game of the saga Horizon in this 2024. But for those who are still thirsty for more collectibles, new news has been given a few hours ago, since Fortnite will have its own figures, something that makes sense after we saw the cubic world in the property of Epic Games.

Among the confirmed products we have the Battle Bus, the Llama Supply, the Durr Burger and the Peely Bone game for ages 18 and up. All sets will be released on October 1, 2024, Prices range from $30 to $80 USD. This depends on the number of pieces each unit has. In addition, pre-sales will soon be active on the toy company’s official website.

Here are some images of what they look like:

Here is the description of the set according to the official site:

Get ready to bring the video game into real life with the range of LEGO® Fortnite sets, including sets for kids aged nine and up and display models for adults. These sets are inspired by characters and elements from the LEGO Fortnite video game. Discover the iconic LEGO® Battle Bus, including nine minifigures, secure supplies from the brick-built Supply Llama and display two iconic Fortnite characters – Banana Peel and Burger. These video game models and toys are perfect for giving to video game fans to display at home, or for surprising any young Fortnite fan who wants to enjoy the real-life gaming experience.



Remember that the world of LEGO is still available in Fortnite.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: They look really good, especially the iconic bus from the franchise. However, if I didn’t buy the Mario ones, I’m even less likely to spend money on Fortnite.