After more than twenty years, for Ford the time has come for it to return to the Formula 1 World Championship. The US company will return to the Circus in 2026, the year which will also be the debut of the new engines, and it will do so together with the Red Bull. It is reported by theHandle.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in the history of Ford motorsports Executive Chairman Bill Ford commented. which began when my great grandfather won a tender that helped launch our company. Ford is returning to the pinnacle of sportbringing its long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification into one of the most visible showcases in the world“.

The timing of Ford’s comeback also coincides with a growing Formula 1 audience in key markets around the world, including the United States. Furthermore, FIA and F1 are committed to sustainability, through greater use of electricity and sustainable fuels, which is one of the main reasons for Ford to return to the circus.

Despite an absence since 2004, Ford remains the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with ten constructors’ championships and thirteen drivers’ championships.

“Today’s news that Ford will arrive in Formula 1 from 2026 – Stefano said Sundayspresident and CEO of Formula 1 – it’s great for the sport and we’re thrilled to see them join the other automotive partners. Ford is a global brand with an incredible automotive and racing heritage, and our platform delivers tremendous value with over half a billion fans worldwide. Our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for Ford’s decision“.

“There are few manufacturers that have as celebrated a motorsport history as Ford – commented the president of the FIA ​​Mohammed instead Ben Sulayem – and seeing its return to the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship is excellent news which also underlines the success of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations which have a commitment to sustainability and entertainment at their heart“.

“Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing Jim explained Farleypresident and CEO of Ford Motor Company – follows the path we have taken as an increasingly electric, technological company for modern vehicles. F1 will be an incredible platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies and engage with tens of millions of new customers“.