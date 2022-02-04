Mohammed Ben Sulayem chaired for the first time in the office of President of the FIA ​​the first two meetings of the World Motor Sports Council (WMSC) held remotely. The new era of the International Automobile Federation after Jean Todt’s long reign immediately sanctioned novelties of a certain importance. In compliance with the commitments already made by the President and the strong will expressed by the members of the FIA ​​at the Annual General Assembly (AGA) 2021 last December in Paris, the issues of transparency and collaboration were the basis of the debate held during these two sessions of the WMSC.

“As foreseen by the Statute of the FIA, and following the election of the new members of the World Council at the AGA, two important series of decisions have been taken”, reads the ‘minutes’ published on the official website of the Federation. These include the launch of a new and robust governance process, including one fully independent financial audit of the FIA, And the hiring of an FIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO). These solutions were adopted to give the new course clear legitimacy and strong momentum for the years to come. “A new era has begun for the FIA, through the creation of a governance structure founded on openness and global diversity – commented Mohammed Ben Sulayem – this is a key pillar of our strategy and I warmly thank the members of the World Councils, who have approved the changes. The responsibility and authority of the World Councils will be increased. A more effective supervision model will be designed, stakeholder priorities will be aligned and responsible and profitable action will be ensured. To achieve these objectives, the governing bodies and administration of the Federation will work closely together to make the FIA ​​the global voice of motor sport and mobility ”.