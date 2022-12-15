The Ford Focus and Fiesta are both exiting. The high word is out now.

The automotive industry is changing very fast. not so very long ago Ford had four huge bestsellers in the range in Europe. The Ka, Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo. Almost perfect cars. They drove like a charm (especially compared to their classmates) and were not even very expensive.

But the demand, the success and therefore the popular Fords are rapidly evaporating. We have already said goodbye to the Ford Ka and Ford Mondeo. The future of the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus was not too bright. British media announced a while ago that the last hour has struck for the Fiesta and Focus.

Fiesta and Focus exit

It is now official. A Ford spokesman leaves to the Italian Quattro Route (one of the bigger car magazines there) that the Focus and Fiesta are ready. According to Ford, there is no longer any reason to sell hatchbacks and sedans, because the market does not demand it.

This also means that there will be absolutely no electric Fiesta and Focus (replacements) to fill the gap. Production of both models will stop and that’s it. The Ford Fiesta is the first to get an injection. That model will be taken out of production in 2023. The current model has only been around since 2017 and will then be only 6 years old.

Until 2025

The Ford Focus will last a little longer. The C-segment car will remain in production until 2025. The current generation has only been around since 2018 and will then be seven years old. It’s not that the models will get an electric successor, both will simply disappear. There is no mention of crossovers such as the Puma and Kuga, so we assume that they will stay.

Let’s look at the sales figures, we understand Ford a little bit. More than 500,000 of the Focus were sold in Europe, in 2021 that was just 100,000 copies. The Ford Fiesta sells even worse. In 2009, Ford sold more than 450,000 Fiestas, last year there were just 85,000 units.

The Ford Puma and Ford Kuga (the crossovers) are barely more popular than the hatchback on which they are based (135,000 for the Puma in 2021, 108,000 for the Kuga). In that respect, Ford seems to be following the route that all brands choose: that of lower numbers but with much larger margins.

Read more? These are all fast Fiestas in a row!

This article Official: Focus and Fiesta doomed appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Official #Focus #Fiesta #doomed