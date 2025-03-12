03/12/2025



Updated at 11: 35h.





Angel Correa He already knows the sanction imposed by the Discipline Committee after his expulsion last Sunday against Getafe and his subsequent insults to the Collegiate Cuadra Fernández, who collected in the act of the party that the Atlético footballer of Madrid had addressed him to shout “son of a thousand whores, Cagón, the shell of your mother.”

The resolution imposes on rojiblanco Four penalty games for these serious insultsthe minimum penalty collected in article 99 of the Disciplinary Code, referring to “insulting, offending or directed in injurious terms or attitudes to the main referee, assistants, fourth/a referee, managers or sports authorities” and that establishes that “except that it constitutes more serious offense will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve parties.”

The fifth sanction party responds to expulsion With red belt card after its hard entrance to the Getafe Djene player.

Being a serious sanction, it must also be fulfilled in the Copa del Rey, so the Atlético footballer will miss the League match against Barça this weekend in the Metropolitan, in addition to those of Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid, and the return copeates against the Catalans.









Having received the minimum sanction cannot be reduced by appeal.