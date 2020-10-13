The first Classic of the season, Barcelona-Real Madrid on matchday 7, will be on Saturday, October 24 at 4:00 p.m., at the Camp Nou, the day on which the motion of censure could also be held at FC Barcelona against the current president Josep Maria Bartoméu, if it finally prospers.

Barcelona and the Generalitat de Catalunya are working together on the action protocol to carry out the referendum on the Vote of Censorship, if the 16,520 necessary endorsements are finally validated. One of the possible dates to carry out the vote of no confidence is the weekend of October 17 and 18, one week before the scheduled Ordinary General Assembly. Another date that is being considered is the following weekend, the 24th, in which the Classic is scheduled at the Camp Nou.

Madrid, less rest



Taking into account the days before the Classic, the white team will have one less day of rest, since they will receive the Shaktar Donetsk on Wednesday 21 in the first day of the Champions League. For his part, Barcelona will face the Ferencvaros the day before, on Tuesday 20, at the Camp Nou.

