There FIA announced the official launch of a bid process to identify potential teams wishing to enter the Formula 1 World Championship. The decision was made official in a press release issued a few minutes ago and follows a request from President Mohammed by a few weeks Ben Sulayem to his working group to study a process of expressions of interest for potential new teams.

The high level of interest shown by certain interlocutors – including Andretti – further encouraged the Federation to choose this path. The evaluation of each candidacy – the note specifies – will in particular concern the technical capabilities and resources of the candidate team, the team’s ability to raise and maintain funding sufficient to enable participation in the championship at a competitive level and the experience and human resources of the team. Furthermore, and this is an absolute novelty, each candidate will have to explain how he intends to achieve a net impact of CO2 zero by 2030 and how to have a positive social impact through participation in the championship. The terms of the formal application process (together with the complete selection criteria, applicable deadlines, legal requirements and other conditions) will be communicated to candidates submitting a preliminary expression of interest to the FIA.

“The growth and appeal of the Formula 1 World Championship is at unprecedented levels. The FIA ​​believes that the conditions are in place to allow interested parties, who meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in participating in the championship“Ben Sulayem said. “For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are asking applicants to illustrate how they meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they can positively impact society through sport. The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA ​​F1 2026 Power Unit Regulations by engine manufacturers, which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential participants“.