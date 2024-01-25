Multi-year agreement

The road of Charles Leclerc and of Ferrari it will still be the same, at least in the next seasons. In fact, today theofficial announcementpublished by the Maranello team, which confirms the agreement reached with the Monegasque driver for the “upcoming seasons“. The duration of the new contract, which was due to expire at the end of 2024, was therefore not disclosed in detail, but at this point it is a multi-year renewal.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has extended its collaboration with Charles Leclerc who will continue to compete for the Italian team in the next seasons of the Formula 1 world championship.”, we read in the short note released by the team, which has accompanied Leclerc since the beginning of his climb to F1. In fact, the Monegasque was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which helped him in his climb to the Circus, which included the titles he won in GP3 and F2.

The dream continues

“The dream continues. I am grateful to be able to announce that I will continue my adventure in red“, wrote Leclerc on Twitter/X, in what was his first immediate comment after the announcement. Ferrari's regular driver since 2019, Leclerc has conquered so far five victories and 23 pole positions with the Scuderia, also collecting 30 podiums overall. The goal, obviously, is to one day reach the much desired world title, which Maranello has been missing since 2007.

With Leclerc's renewal finalized, the Ferrari fans are now waiting to know what the fate of the other standard bearer of the red will be, Carlos Sainz. In fact, the Spaniard also has an expiring contract at the end of 2024 and an announcement on what his future will be awaits us in the coming weeks.