Maranello is a sports car richer. Although the Ferrari is powered by a 2.9 liter V6 backed by an electric engine and two turbos, it positions itself between the F8 Tributo and the SF90 Stradale. And logically, because the plug-in hybrid powertrain collects a system power of 830 hp for a maximum torque of 730 Nm. The electrical module combines a 167 hp electric motor with a 7.45 kWh battery pack, which would translate into an electric range of 25 kilometers. The electric top speed is 135 km/h.

The Ferrari 296 GTB needs 2.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h, the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h takes no more than 7.3 seconds. The top speed is over 330 km/h. Ferrari promises an even more intense driving experience than the F8 Tributo. That promises.

