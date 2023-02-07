Through an official note the Ferrari communicated the name of the single-seater which for now had been identified with the code name ‘progetto 675’. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2023 will lead the SF23below is the text of the press release issued by the Scuderia di Maranello: “The 2023 Scuderia Ferrari single-seater, which will be unveiled in exactly seven days in Maranello, has a name. It will be called SF-23. The team therefore returns to the denomination that characterized almost the entire hybrid era of Formula 1. The acronym SF – which stands for Scuderia Ferrari – made its debut on the 2015 SF15-T and was only abandoned last year, with the F1-75. The figure obviously indicates the competitive season that the car will face. It is the eighth single-seater to have the acronym SF in its name, followed by the racing year for the fourth time. The years since the foundation of the company were celebrated on two occasions (with the SF70H, SF71H of 2017 and 2018), on one occasion those of the creation of the Scuderia (with the SF90 of 2019) and on one occasion, in 2020, the milestone of a thousand races run (SF1000)”.





