What was already an open secret is now official. FC Barcelona has issued a statement on its social networks informing of the signing of Ferrán Torres. The Spanish international arrives from Manchester City and after successfully passing the medical examination he has signed his contract as a Barça player for the next five seasons.
The signing of Ferran was one of the great wishes of Xavi Hernández in this winter market to strengthen the team, especially in attack where they are suffering a large number of casualties. The coach needed a striker and the Spaniard can play both at the top and at the winger, a versatility highly valued by Xavi since he already communicated his intention to play with two very open wingers and at this moment he is short of troops in that position since the first The team only has Dembélé and Ansu Fati who is in the final stretch of his recovery.
The operation between FC Barcelona and Manchester City has been closed at around 55 million fixed euros plus 10 in variables, a figure that is close to the initial 70 million requested by the English club. In this way, Ferrán Torres becomes the second winter reinforcement of the Barça team after the arrival at cost 0 of Dani Alves on 12 November.
Ferrán arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and this season and a half he has played 43 games in which he has scored 16 goals and has distributed 4 assists. He has also been proclaimed champion of the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, and reached the final of the Champions League.
In the next few days will be his presentation at the Camp Nou, the question is to know when he will debut with the team since in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League last October he suffered a small fracture in his right foot that has taken him out since then. In principle, the recovery time was estimated at three months so that by mid-January he could play again. We will see if it arrives in time to play the Spanish Super Cup that is played between January 12 and 16, otherwise we would have to wait for the League match.
