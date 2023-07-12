OFFICIAL: FC Barcelona signs Vítor Roque in a transfer that promises to shake up the market. The talented Brazilian becomes the new culé signing in an operation that has closed in a total figure of 61 million euros. The agreement contemplates a payment of 30 million fixed, plus 31 million in variables which include individual and collective achievements such as the Ballon d’Or, the Golden Boot, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.
Vítor Roque, currently at Athlético Paranaense, will continue at the Brazilian club until January or June 2024, which will allow him to develop his talent and accumulate experience before his arrival at the Camp Nou. This strategic loan will give the young player the opportunity to continue growing and adapting to European football before joining the ranks of Barcelona.
It is important to highlight that FC Barcelona has adopted a flexible payment strategy to deal with this signing, taking into account the financial difficulties the club is going through. The established deadlines will allow the culé team to meet its financial commitments comfortably and without jeopardizing its economic stability.
Vítor Roque, 20, is considered one of the young promises of Brazilian football. His technical ability, vision of the game and goalscoring ability make him an exciting signing for FC Barcelona. His versatility on the pitch, since he can play as a midfielder or striker, will give the Culé coach another option in attack.
With the arrival of Vítor Roque, Barcelona continues to bet on young talent and long-term planning. The club hopes that the Brazilian will become a fundamental pillar for the future of the team, providing his quality and contributing to the sporting goals of the Blaugrana team.
The culé fans are anxious to see Vítor Roque in action and dream of the Brazilian becoming a benchmark at the Camp Nou. Undoubtedly, this signing is a clear example of FC Barcelona’s commitment to reinforce its squad with young and promising talent. The wait until his arrival will be long, but the expectations and hopes placed in this young footballer only grow.
