by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1-Andretti, the agreement is off

The soap opera between Formula 1 and Andretti has reached the last page, at least for the moment. The Circus has in fact officially rejected the US team's candidacy to compete in 2025 or 2026. The commercial negotiations between Andretti and Liberty Media therefore failed after the OK from the FIA.

However, Formula 1 makes it known that “could consider differently the request for a team to enter the 2028 championship with a General Motors engine, both as a General Motors work team and as a customer team that designs all permitted components internally. In this case there would be further factors to consider in relation to the value the applicant would bring to the championship, particularly with regards to the entry of a new prestigious manufacturer into the sport as a power unit supplier“.

(article being updated)