F1 back in Madrid

Now it's official too. After months of indiscretions, weeks of rapprochement, days of pre-announcements and even a countdown the announcement has arrived from Formula 1: the Circus will return to Madrid and it will stay there for at least 10 seasons, from 2026 until 2035. This was communicated during a press conference organized in the Spanish capital and even broadcast live.

Built around the IFEMA exhibition centre, the circuit – which in any case must be subject to FIA homologation and final design specifications – will measure 5.47km will be characterized by 20 curves, with an estimated time, for the qualifying lap, of 1 minute and 32 seconds. The event will take the name of the Spanish GP, thus confirming – barring sensational twists – the passing of the baton from Barcelona.

A super accessible circuit

It is expected that the circuit will have the capacity to host more than 110,000 spectators per day between grandstands, general admissions and VIP hospitality. Within the first half of the agreement – therefore for 2030 – it is also expected to increase the capacity of the circuit up to a maximum of 140,000 people per daythus making Madrid one of the largest GP venues on the F1 calendar.

Located five minutes from the Adolfo Suarez airport of Madrid-Barajas, the new Madrid-style Spanish Grand Prix will become one of the most accessible races on the F1 calendar, with the circuit easily reachable via subway, train and urban lines. In fact, it is estimated that 90% of fans will be able to reach the paddock by public transportwhile those staying in local accommodation facilities will be a few steps from the facility.