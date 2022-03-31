As widely understood by Formula 1 in the past few hours, Las Vegas returns to the Circus calendar: the official announcement also arrived in the night. Starting in 2023, Nevada will be the third US stage of Formula 1 after Austin and Miami and will be held on Saturday evening.

Las Vegas will return later over 40 years of absence. In fact, it hosted Formula 1 in 1981 and 1982, with Grands Prix held around the famous Caesars Palace hotel-casino. Negotiations with Liberty Media have been going on for months now and have reached a turning point in recent weeks. The race will have no promoters, but will be organized directly by Formula 1, in collaboration with the City of Las Vegas. By doing so, the event will not be forced to pay a fee to be on the calendar, but will contribute to the F1 coffers with the proceeds from the race.

The ‘circuit that never sleeps’ will be long 6.2 km, will have 14 curves and three straights with two planned DRS zones. One of the extensions will be 2 km long and will be on the famous ‘strip’. The track will see cars pass in front of Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains and Mandalay Bay.