The link between Formula 1 and Mexico City is even closer. A few days after the 2022 edition of the Grand Prix, scheduled on the circuit named after the Rodriguez brothers, the Circus has in fact made official the permanence on the calendar of the Mexican track at least until the 2025 season. The appointment on the historic plant located in the capital of the Central American state returned to the calendar in 2015, after an absence of over 20 years, immediately becoming a much loved event for pilots and enthusiasts. The festive atmosphere and the spectacle on and off the track made the Mexico City Grand Prix one of the most anticipated events of the entire season.

Furthermore, the traditional location of the race in the final phase of the championship meant that on two occasions – 2017 and 2018 – the drivers’ title was awarded on this track. In both circumstances, Lewis Hamilton was the champion. The news of the Mexican race’s stay on the calendar can only please Sergio Perez, the only Mexican driver on the grid and the undisputed sporting idol of the whole country. Furthermore, the confirmation of this appointment in the world championship program certifies the will of F1 to approach the ceiling considered to be the maximum of 25 GP per season. Currently, the provisional calendar of the 2023 season already includes 24 races, an absolute record.