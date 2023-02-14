You now get the realization that it really is over with new cars on petrol and diesel.

Many car manufacturers will have switched to a fully electric range by 2035. And now they really have to. For years, the European Union has been pushing for a ban on the sale of new cars with petrol or diesel in 2035. That has been dealt a blow today.

The European Parliament has approved a law that will ban the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2035. It has of course been in the air for a while, but with this approval it is final. And that means that car manufacturers have to work towards a 100 percent emission-free range.

It doesn’t stop there. Car manufacturers cannot exactly sit back until 2035. In the years leading up to that, Brussels is increasingly tightening the reins. In 2030, new cars must emit 55 percent less CO2 compared to 2021. For commercial vehicles, this is 50 percent.

That is easier said than done. Car manufacturers do everything they can to make combustion engines as efficient as possible. All registers are pulled open. It started with Start/stop systems, then super-fast upshifts were added and later petrol cars were fitted with a particulate filter. All tricks to keep those emissions as low as possible.

Final approval

In October 2022, an agreement was reached on the lawmaking. The green light has now been given by the European Parliament for the law. The next stop is the European Council, which is expected to give final approval in March.

Certainly not unanimously

340 voted in favor of the law banning sales of new combustion engine cars by 2035. 279 were against and 21 abstained. In short, even among the members of parliament not all noses were on the same side. But it was democratically elected and so that law will just come. (via Autonews)

Photo: Audi RS3, with the famous five-cylinder petrol engine.

