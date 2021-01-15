It is final. Eric García will not arrive at Barça this January. It was the number one objective of the Barça technical secretariat for the winter market but the lack of consensus among the candidates has frustrated the operation, to which the technical secretary, Ramon Planes, had dedicated so many months. There was an agreement with the player and progress was being made in an agreement with Manchester City, but the three candidates for the presidency of Barça, surprisingly, have blocked the signing. Joan Laporta revealed it: “We cannot give a letter of nature to the Management Board to make decisions. We have concluded that if he is a player who has just finished his contract, we have to wait. Now they had to pay the transfer plus the footballer’s salary. “

Despite Mingueza’s acceptable performance, Piqué’s injury, Umtiti’s chronic physical problems and Lenglet’s low momentum forced Barça to sign a central defender. Ramon Planes, the club’s technical secretary, has an agreement closed since October with the player’s agents and the Barça club were trying to reach an agreement with Manchester City and make the transfer financially viable for the 21-year-old international to arrive this month. Now it won’t be possible and It will be necessary to see what the player’s reaction is to this apparent disdain by Barça to work for him to arrive earlier, even though the economic situation is very delicate.