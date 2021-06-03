In the Government they are cautious, because they have already stumbled several times over the stone of their own enthusiasm. However, they are allowed to revert to get excited about the arrival of vaccines against coronavirus and accelerating distributions and applications. “For the first time in a long time, we see light at the end of the road,” says an official with an office in the Casa Rosada who spends more hours supervising the vaccination operation and infections than any other activity of the Executive. In this framework, the president Alberto Fernandez will share this Friday at 12.30 a videoconference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to announce the start of local production of Sputnik V at the Richmond laboratory.

This is the third communication between the leaders so far this year. The last time had been in April, when the Argentine head of state contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with the two doses of the Russian vaccine. The authorities of the Argentine laboratory and the Russian Gamaleya Institute will participate.

The Government’s hope is that the Argentina approaches a percentage of vaccinated similar to what other countries went through at their turning point. Also, due to the possible provision of 8 million doses during the month of June. “Although the objective of any vaccination process is to achieve coverage of 95 percent, in some countries it is estimated that with less coverage there are results, some of this can be seen in what is happening in the segment of 60 years and older” , they explain in the Health Portfolio that leads Carla vizzotti.

The 83 percent of 60-year-olds and older people already have a dose applied and today there is a decrease in lethality mainly in those over 60, the most vulnerable group, due to vaccination.

The challenge for the Executive will be to accelerate the application of doses in the 24 jurisdictions. Some provinces did not inoculate with the desired speed, when the shortage was more noticeable.

This Thursday, 815 thousand doses of Sputnik arrived and in the last days shipments for 2.9 million doses were completed, almost the same as in the entire month of May. In the Executive they think June as a “hinge month”, in which they could complete the inoculation of all risk groups, as the President communicated in his last national channel.

In the Government they detail that of the about 8 million doses that would arrive, 2 million are those made by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. They will be added to the committed and postponed shipments from AstraZeneca and the Sputnik V produced in Moscow and in the Richmond laboratory. The Argentine laboratory already reported on Wednesday that in the next few days it will start the production of the vaccines, after the approval of the Gamaleya Institute.

To these figures could be added donations from the United States to the country through the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization, which the White House made official this Thursday. What did you say VizzottiAfter the controversy over the statements of the head of Covax for the Santiago Cornejo region, the Government continues to negotiate Pfizer. The Government has already closed a deal to buy vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Cansino and is exploring an agreement with Cuba for the development of its vaccines.

Next week the President will meet again with the team of infectious disease specialists of the ruling party to diagram the new DNU that will govern the pandemic.

The map epidemiological remains alarming. The death toll will increase in the coming days, after going through the peak of 41 thousand infections. “More infected are more dead”, They reiterate in the Government. The experts have already expressed that they prefer brief confinements that facilitate their compliance.

If the sanitarians’ wish were imposed, there would be a stricter isolation during the acceleration of the vaccination process. “Israel, for example, vaccinated people in their homes. We are doing it with the people outside. We learned last year to pay attention to social humor, but it is a discussion that is open ”, they expressed in the Executive. The issue, for now, has not been addressed in the Federal Health Council.

Data from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health added a bit of tranquility. A study showed that with the application of the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine – which Russia wants to sell as a light version – it is 78.6% effective in preventing Covid-19 in older people.