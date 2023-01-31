dragonball It is a franchise that is more than valid today, that is due to the path followed by the manga, video games, and also the movie that was released in theaters not so many months ago. And in addition to having new products on the market, official data is also revealed that fans did not see coming from deliveries many years ago.

Something well known in the franchise is fusion, a technique established in the saga of Majin boo and that puts characters to come together in a new being to be able to face the most difficult rivals. has been seen since gotenks until gogetaand at some point it was considered to also join A Goku with own Mr. Satan as a last resort.

in the fight with boothere are not many candidates left for the Saiyan to fuse through the earrings of the supreme kaiosama, so he is about to join the terrestrial who is said to be the world champion. And now, an official poster from enskywho makes merchandise from the saga, we can see what the result is in the form of an illustration.

The transformation has been called gotanwho has powers almost similar to those of Gokusince Satan He is a simple Earthman who does not stand out from other characters, even other warriors like Krillin they are much stronger. Still, its design may appeal to fans who want more nods to the franchise.

Via: Fayer

Editor’s note: Although a little unnecessary, these kinds of winks and easter eggs are welcome, mostly because they are elements known as canon in the publication.