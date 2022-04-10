Taras Dedic, head of the Dmitrievka region, which includes Buzova and several neighboring villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a pit near a gas station, while the exact number of dead was not known so far.

“Now we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had inflamed areas, many civilians died,” he said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of this news.

Ukrainian media reported in early April that people had been found dead in and near Buzova, with about 30 bodies found at that time.

Earlier, the mayor of Makarev town, Vadim Tokar, said: “As of yesterday, we found 132 civilians killed by Russian forces,” according to the official Ukrainian news agency.

Police said earlier this week that they had found at least 20 bodies in Makarev.

This came after the Ukrainian forces managed to regain control of the town a few days ago, as the Ukrainians began counting their dead in the area.

With most towns and villages around Kyiv now recaptured, the discovery of mass graves and civilian deaths sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly the deaths in the town of Bucha northwest of the capital.