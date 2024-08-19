by VALERIO BARRETTA

Dovizioso Yamaha test rider

Andrea Dovizioso returns on a MotoGP two-wheeler. The Where will replace Cal Crutchlow on the Yamaha for the private Misano tests tomorrow and Wednesday (August 20-21) under new concession rules for manufacturers most in need of development.

It was the Iwata team a few minutes ago to make Dovizioso official for the two days of the “Marco Simoncelli”. A substitution that was made necessary by the continuous complications in the course of the injury to Crutchlow’s right hand: the injury and the ordeal of these months have already prevented the British rider from the Mugello and Silverstone events.

Dovizioso’s words

Dovizioso, who has already completed a preliminary test a few weeks ago at Mugello, commented on his “return” to Yamaha as follows: “I’m sorry Cal is still not well and I hope he recovers quickly. That said, I’m happy and excited to have the chance to ride a MotoGP bike again and I would like to thank Yamaha for this opportunity.. I hope I can give my contribution to the development of the bike”.

Meregalli’s words

“We all wish Cal a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track with our test team soon.“, added team director Massimo Meregalli. “However, in the meantime we cannot afford to remain inactive. We are therefore pleased to confirm that Andrea has agreed to replace Cal and take on the role of Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP test rider at the private Misano test. Andrea and Yamaha have had a close relationship for many years. Dovi is a very skilled and precise rider who also has a clear understanding of the technical side of MotoGP.. Furthermore, in addition to his experience in the championship, he also knows the Yamaha project well, so we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with him. We think he will help us collect valuable data and give us good feedback.“.

At the end of spring Dovizioso had told the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP that would have kept the doors open to a future as a tester and that he had appreciated the offers already arrived in this sense. Now we can reasonably deduce that one of the companies that had contacted #4 was Yamaha.