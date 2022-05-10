Fans of the sector were eagerly awaiting him and today the official announcement has finally arrived, DJI Mini 3 Pro has been officially presented and is already available for pre-order, with an official release date set for May 17th.

This new model keeps the weight under 249 grams and will therefore continue to be piloted, according to the regulations currently in force, without the need to obtain the license, in fact only insurance with coverage of damages to third parties will be required.

On the other hand, there are many features that have been improved, such as autonomy, recording quality and the introduction of functions such as Active Track, it is also the first drone of the Mini series to have the three-way obstacle detection.

Ferdinand Wolf, DJI Creative Director, said: “When we launched the Mini series drone in 2019, our goal was to offer everyone the easiest way to see the world from a new perspective for the first time. Through everyone’s shots and stories, we discovered just how capable a small aerial camera could be. Today we share the integration of excellent flight capabilities, intelligence and imaging versatility into our ultralight aerial camera. DJI Mini 3 Pro raises the bar of what a powerful portable camera drone can achieve“.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is incredibly powerful for such a compact drone. Like its predecessors, the Mavic Mini, Mini 2 and Mini SE, it retains the same compact foldability to be stowed away and taken anywhere. But the Mini 3 Pro has been built with even more built-in features than any other DJI drone of its size, thanks to improved flight performance, camera, battery life, and smart features that were previously only available in the Air and Mavic series.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features and functionality

For the first time in Mini series drones, DJI Mini 3 Pro features three-way obstacle detection, consisting of front, rear and bottom visual sensors. Front and bottom sensors have a wider field of view and provide seamless coverage for better route planning and awareness of your surroundings. These sensors also enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, which automatically detects and finds a safer path around obstacles during flight.

Furthermore, these sensors also enable the entire suite FocusTrack, which allows users to select a subject that the drone will automatically keep in the center of the frame while automatically planning a safe flight route. Thanks to its updated tracking system, DJI Mini 3 Pro is the first in the Mini range to integrate APAS and FocusTrack.

DJI Mini 3 Pro also offers a completely improved imaging system. The 1 / 1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor has a native dual ISO, an acquisition technology previously available only on some single and cinema micro cameras. It also features aaperture of f / 1.7 and can shoot images up to 48 MP and videos up to 4K / 60 fps. To help make high-quality content that’s easy to share, the camera rotates 90 degrees enabling the Portrait Shooting feature, creating stunning photos and videos in portrait orientation, without cropping and reducing image zoom quality.

For more vivid details, the HDR video recording is available with frame rates up to 30 fps. A Normal color profile is available for quick in-app editing, while D-Cinelike allows for more possibilities in post processing. Digital video zoom up to 2x is available in 4K, 3x in 2.7K and 4x in Full HD. Among the key user feedbacks we applied, DJI Mini 3 Pro also offers improved picture performance with 2.4μm pixels capturing more detail, which is especially useful in low light and at night.

News also regarding autonomy, despite the weight remained low, DJI managed to obtain a maximum autonomy of 34 minutes, but there is the possibility of using an extended flight battery, with which it is possible to obtain a maximum autonomy of 47 minutes.

Matching perfectly with this extended flight range, the Mini 3 Pro is equipped with the O3 transmission systemwhich offers a clear 1080p live view up to 12km away.

A new remote control, the DJI RCequipped with an integrated 5.5-inch touchscreen, ideal for those who do not want to use the smartphone to monitor the drone, but prefer an integrated solution.

Availability and price

DJI Mini 3 Pro in different configurations is available from today for pre-order on the DJI store and from most authorized dealers with shipments starting May 17th.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (without remote control) is on sale at 739 € and includes DJI Mini 3 Pro and excludes any remote control for those who already have a compatible model to control the drone. DJI Mini 3 Pro retails for € 829 and includes a DJI RC-N1. DJI Mini 3 Pro (with DJI RC) retails for € 999 and includes a DJI RC.

Additionally, accessory kits made for the DJI Mini 3 Pro are also available for purchase starting today. The DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More kit retails for € 189 and includes 2 Intelligent Flight Batteries, 1 Two-way Charging Station, 2 sets of propellers and a shoulder bag. The DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus retails for € 249 and includes 2 Intelligent Flight Plus Batteries, 1 Two-way Charging Station, 2 sets of propellers and a shoulder bag. All other accessories will be available for purchase separately. For more information on this you can visit the official site.