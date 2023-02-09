After several weeks of beginning the search, the decision has already been made: Diego Cocca will be the next coach of the Mexican National Team. The Argentine strategist, who won the two-time championship with Atlas, beat other coaches such as Guillermo Almada, Miguel Herrera and Ignacio Ambriz in the race.
The Selection Committee, made up of five Liga MX club owners, opted for the one who was the director of Tigres until a few minutes ago, after interviews conducted by Rodrigo Ares de Parga and Jaime Ordiales. Cocca will be in charge of leading the El Tri project for the 2026 World Cup.
According to the most recent reports, Cocca was separated from the UANL group after accepting the position of the Aztec team. The Monterrey board expected the Argentine coach to remain until the end of Clausura 2023, but he will leave the institution only two months after arriving.
Some reports, such as the one from Diario AS, indicate that the Tigres board is upset about how the negotiation between the Mexican Soccer Federation and its former coach was carried out.
Diego Cocca is an Argentine former soccer player and coach who has experience in Liga MX both as a player and as a coach. During his time as a soccer player, he played for Atlas, Veracruz and Querétaro, while as a strategist he has taken charge of Santos Laguna, Xolos de Tijuana, Atlas and Tigres.
He began his career as a coach in 2007 and took charge of Independiente de Avellaneda. He also led Godoy Cruz, Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, Huracán, Defensa y Justicia, Millonarios, Racing Club and Rosario Central.
In his record he can boast a title in the first division of Argentina, which he won with Racing, and the two-time championship with Atlas, a team that has not lifted a cup for 70 years. The latter played in favor of Cocca to be chosen.
Cocca will arrive at Tri in the midst of a rarefied climate. The former Tigres coach was not the favorite of the fans, who expected the hiring of a coach like Marcelo Bielsa or an opportunity for Guillermo Almada, who has done a more than outstanding job with Santos and Pachuca.
The hiring of Diego Cocca does not excite an important sector of the fans because the Argentine coach is distinguished by his rather defensive game systems, in addition to not being a coach who stands out for working with young people.
Those in charge of Mexican soccer made the promise of a root change after the failure experienced in Qatar 2022, however, the hiring of Diego Cocca, and especially how the decision to hire him was made, reflects that there is not much willingness to improve due to part of the directors of Mexican soccer.
