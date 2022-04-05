Although the courts in Argentina are already operating normally, after the pandemic, some sessions can be held virtually if requested by any of the parties involved in the case.

In the midst of this panorama, The case of a judicial official who did not intervene in a trial with the camera on, because she argued that she had just bathed, went viral on social networks.

According to local media, Judge Julio Panelo, of the Federal Oral Criminal Court Number 6, gave the floor to one of the parties to give a statement, but was interrupted by the woman.

“Doctor Panelo, excuse me. doctor panelo excuse me“, expressed the official. The judge immediately replied that he did not see her and asked her to turn on the camera if she was going to intervene.

“Yes, I’m with the towel because I just took a bath, doctor. Does it bother you that, this time, you don’t see my face? I’m going to take it off when I finish bathing” argued the lady.

Faced with the curious confession, Panelo reacted covertly between surprise and disbelief, but allowed the official to continue speaking.

The unusual event went viral on social networks, in which mockery of women and indignation stand out, as some Internet users consider the attitude of the official to be disrespectful.

