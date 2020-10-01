Sergiño Dest (3-11-2000, Almere, Netherlands) he is a new Barça player until June 2025. The Barça club made official this Wednesday the agreement with Ajax Amsterdam for the transfer of the American right-back, who also has a Dutch passport. Although the agreement between Barça and Ajax was closed last Wednesday, the famous fringes of the operation delayed the announcement for a week. Last Saturday, Dest said goodbye to his teammates after the match against Vitesse. In principle, she had planned to travel to Barcelona on Sunday, but everything was delayed. It arrived on Tuesday night.

Barcelona will pay for the player 21 million euros fixed and five more in variables. His termination clause will be 400 million euros. His presentation will be this Friday from 1:45 pm.

Wednesday morning, the very young winger passed a medical examination. Finally, Barça made the signing official for five seasons. Koeman had welcomed him at noon at the press conference prior to the game against Celta: “We are going to have a young side. It is a matter of changing things and having young people for the future of this club. Yes the signing is good because he, despite his age, has played in the Champions League and I am very sure that he will be useful for Barça “.