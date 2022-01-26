demon slayer, or Kimetsu no Yaiba, has fans very happy after the arrival of its second season a month ago. Not only has the story lied in the community, but the unique animation style of ufotable has also been giving a lot to talk about. If you really consider yourself a fan of this anime, then you will surely want to have this new art book in your hands.

Koyoharu Gotouge, creator of demon slayer, has designed a cover with an unpublished illustration of Tanjirou for the new anime art book. This publication will have a total of 120 color pages with up to 300 illustrations from the anime.

Cover of the artbook of anime adaptation of “Demon Slayer” by Koyoharu Gotouge. Format A4

1540 yen

120 pages (all color)

300 illustrations

February, 4 pic.twitter.com/LAfcVPohA2 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 24, 2022

When and how much will you have to pay for this new book? Apparently, it will start selling next February 4 in Japan for a price of ¥1,540 yen, which is equivalent to about $300 Mexican pesos. However, we do not know if one day it will be available in our territory.

And speaking of demon slayer, a talented artist recently recreated the characters of this anime as if they belonged to the universe of thewitcher, and here you can take a look at the results.

Via: Mogura Sleeve