After starting off winning 1-0 with a goal from Miguel BorjaRiver Plate ended up losing the midweek match against Godoy Cruz, a team that was last in the 2024 Professional League standings. Thus, with a double of Vicente Poggi At 26 and 28 minutes they won the duel. In this sense, alarming numbers were exposed that cast doubt on the continuity of River Plate coach Martín Demichelis.
The truth is that, rounding up the last seven matches between the Copa Argentina, Libertadores and Liga Profesional, they only won two of them, without being able to shine from the game, something that River had all of us football fans accustomed to, and with rumors of extra-footballing problems between the squad and the coach.
It was rumoured that if he did not beat Sarmiento on Sunday at the Estadio Monumental, Martín Demichelis would step aside, and that is what happened: the former Bayern Munich manager is no longer the coach of the “Banda”, whose leaders are already looking for a replacement.
The coach had the support of the leaders Jorge Brito and Enzo Francescoli. It is important to remember that River I wasn’t going to fire Martin Demichelis from his position as coach, because there is an institutional policy of not cutting off projects. Otherwise, the coach had to step aside when he saw himself overwhelmed and realized that he had already lost the patience of the fans. Is “Chacho” Coudet coming?
#Official #Demichelis #longer #River #Plates #coach
Leave a Reply