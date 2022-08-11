Smartphones of the French brand Wiko, owned by the Chinese manufacturer Tinno Mobile Technology, appeared on Russian shelves. The united retailer M. Video – Eldorado”, and by the end of August the devices will also appear in Megafon. This was reported to Izvestia in retail chains on Friday, August 12.

This is the first official entry of a new smartphone brand to the Russian market since February, said a representative of M. Video – Eldorado “Valery Andreev. This was confirmed by an employee of a partner company of several electronics manufacturers.

The Wiko brand was founded in Marseille in 2011, and in 2017 it was acquired by the Chinese Tinno Mobile Technology, according to the manufacturer’s website. Brand devices are sold in more than 35 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The entry of Wiko into the Russian market illustrates the process of gradual replacement of the products of the world’s leading brands that refused to supply smartphones to the Russian Federation with goods from Chinese manufacturers, according to experts and market participants interviewed by Izvestia.

According to M.Video–Eldorado, the share of Chinese brands on the Russian market in Q2 was 65%, while in June it reached 70%. At the beginning of the year, this figure did not exceed 50%, an employee of one of the retailers told Izvestia earlier.

According to Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily, other local brands, for example, from India or Latin America, may follow Wiko into Russia.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“French connection: a new brand of Wiko smartphones has appeared in the Russian Federation”