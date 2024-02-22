After the tour of China was cancelled, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has just confirmed that the world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led on the field by Lionel Messi, will face El Salvador and Nigeria in their two friendly matches heading to the Copa América mid-year. Both matches will be valid for the March FIFA date and will take place in the United States of America.
“The Argentine team already knows the rivals it will face on the friendly tour of the United States. First, Lionel Scaloni's team will face El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the city of Philadelphia (March 22). Meanwhile, the second commitment will be before Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum (March 26)”, reported the AFA on its official website moments ago.
That is great news especially for the team captain, the “Flea” Messi, who you won't have to travel so many kilometers to play both friendlies taking into account that he plays for Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States, and that he came from a long international tour before the regular phase began for the “Herons”.
RIVAL
DATE
STADIUM
COUNTRY
THE SAVIOR
3/22
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
USA
NIGERIA
3/26
Los Angeles Coliseum
USA
Last Wednesday Marcos Acuña He suffered a muscle injury that will keep him off the field. The world champion left-back, who currently plays for Sevilla in Spain, suffered a “myofascial injury to the rectus femoris of the left thigh”, so it is likely that Scaloni will not be able to count on him for these two commitments, preparatory to the America's Cup in the United States. Likewise, they will wait until the last minute taking into account the importance that the “Egg” has in the team.
