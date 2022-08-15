The eighth season of Formula E ended a few days ago in South Korea, but next season’s starting grid has already seen several first-tier innovations. After the signing of Lucas Di Grassi in Mahindra for the world championship 2022/2023, the same championship will see another seat change, made official to coincide with the August holiday. Starting next year, Antonio Felix da Costa will compete in the world championship in the 100% electric category at the wheel of the Porsche.

In this way, on the occasion of the first championship with the third generation single-seaters, the Portuguese will take over from André Lotterer, whose future remains to be clarified, thus finding a new teammate. Pascal Wehrlein. Da Costa, world champion in 2019/20, thus leaves DS Techeetah after three consecutive seasons played with the Chinese team, with which he won the title after previous experiences in Team Aguri and Andretti.

The 30-year-old joins the Stuttgart house after two pole positions won in Marrakesh and in the recent E-Prix of Seoul-2, in addition to the victory obtained in New York: “And how a dream come true – commented the Portuguese – I can’t wait to start and win races for this team. I’ve been beaten by a Porsche many times in my career, not just in Formula E, so I know they go out of their way to win, it’s in the brand’s DNA. I share the same ambition and look forward to bonding with the team and working together to ensure a successful start into the Gen3 era. ″.

To the first words of Da Costa as a new driver of the German team were added those of Thomas LaudenbachVice President of Porsche Motorsport: “I am thrilled that Antonio has joined us – he has declared – he is an incredible driver who has proven many times to be a winner, not only in Formula E. We hold him in high regard as a driver and as a person. He is a positive guy, perfect for us and for the Porsche Motorsport family. I am confident that we will fight together for victories and titles in these years “. In conclusion, the ‘welcome’ of Florian ModlingerDirector of Porsche Formula E Factory Motorsport: “We can’t wait to work with Antonio. I know him having seen him run in various championships and on a personal level I respect him a lot. What he has managed to achieve in Formula E is incredible; we will do our best to provide him with a competitive Gen3 car to make him fight for victories and titles. The team can’t wait to welcome him ”.