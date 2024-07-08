After weeks of rumors, Cruz Azul officially signed Luis Romo for the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The versatile midfielder returns to La Noria after playing for Monterrey during the most recent seasons.
La Máquina Celeste welcomed one of the architects of the ninth with a video in which several of his best plays as a Celeste footballer were highlighted.
“One always returns to where one was happy”
– Cruz Azul in X
In another post, the Mexican National Team player appears posing with the new Cruz Azul uniform. This post was accompanied by the message: “The blue of La Máquina has always looked good on you, Luis.”
According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, Romo would have arrived at Cruz Azul, from Monterrey, in exchange for seven million dollars and would have signed a four-year agreement.
Romo joined Cruz Azul in January 2020 after having very good seasons with Querétaro. In his first stint with the cement club, the midfielder won the 2021 Guardianes title with La Máquina and helped the club break a 23-year drought without winning the Liga MX title.
In January 2022, the footballer from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, signed with Rayados de Monterrey. Two and a half years later, and after giving a good performance in the 2024 Copa América, Romo will return to La Noria for a new stage.
Romo can play as a holding midfielder, inside midfielder, attacking midfielder and even as a central defender. With this signing, Martín Anselmi gains a very complete player who can perform in several positions.
