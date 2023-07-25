Endless passion

Cal Crutchlow, at the age of 37, still wants to get on the track. In fact, the British rider announced today, together with Yamaha, his own participation as a wild card at the GP of Japan scheduled in Motogi on 1st October. For the former standard-bearer of the LCR Honda team, who moved to Yamaha in 2021 with the role of test rider, it will be the 11th outing in the last three seasons astride the M1. However, it will be the first as a wild card. In fact, until now Crutchlow had always been called upon to replace other injured riders.

Help for Yamaha

The Englishman, who contested 178 races in the premier class of the World Championship in his career, taking three victories and 19 podiums, will formally represent the colors of the Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team. An effective return whose announcement comes during the summer break of a particularly complicated season for the Iwata-based company, engulfed in a performance crisis that has caused it to slip light years away from Ducati, but also behind KTM and Aprilia. It is no coincidence that the Japanese are even last in the Constructors’ classification, behind even the derelict Honda.

The declarations of Yamaha and Crutchlow

“I believe this wild card will be a significant turning point in improving the performance of the YZR-M1 – said Kazutoshi Seki, YMC MotoGP Project Leader – the engineers are working very hard and Cal’s participation in the Japanese GP benefits the improvement of the M1 for the factory team, not only for this season, but also for next“.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to race at Motegi with Yamaha Crutchlow said. as an official test driver I do everything possible to contribute to the development of the M1. The GP in Japan represents a good opportunity to test the prototypes in a racing context. I’m looking forward to working with the team from next test in August. I’m sure we will have a lot of fun together. We will work hard to collect as much valuable information as possible for Yamaha“, he concluded.