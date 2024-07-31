Official corruption investigation | Intelligence sources for HS: Supo’s former chief must have known about the Russia operation

Official corruption investigation|The head of the department suspected of the crime is described as a “precise and cautious man of the law”. HS sources consider it implausible that he would have failed to inform Supo’s chief about the extraordinary intelligence operation.

Protection police of the former chief Antti Pelttarin had to know about the Russia operation, the disclosure of which led to the criminal investigation of his former subordinate, sources from the Protection Police told HS.

Pelttari currently works as the secretary-general of the Finnish parliament, i.e. the highest official of the Finnish parliament.