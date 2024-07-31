Wednesday, July 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Official corruption investigation | Intelligence sources for HS: Supo’s former chief must have known about the Russia operation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Official corruption investigation | Intelligence sources for HS: Supo’s former chief must have known about the Russia operation
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The head of the department suspected of the crime is described as a “precise and cautious man of the law”. HS sources consider it implausible that he would have failed to inform Supo’s chief about the extraordinary intelligence operation.

Protection police of the former chief Antti Pelttarin had to know about the Russia operation, the disclosure of which led to the criminal investigation of his former subordinate, sources from the Protection Police told HS.

Pelttari currently works as the secretary-general of the Finnish parliament, i.e. the highest official of the Finnish parliament.

#Official #corruption #investigation #Intelligence #sources #Supos #chief #Russia #operation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]