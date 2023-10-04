It’s over between Honda and Marquez

The one in Motegi could have been the last podium in MotoGP by Marc Marquez riding the Honda RC213V. The duo that dominated MotoGP from 2013 to 2019 with the sole exception of the 2015 title won by Jorge Lorenzo aboard the Yamaha will no longer be such in 2024. In Valencia Marc Marquez will race for the last time aboard the Honda since in 2024 the paths of Marquez and Honda will separate one year earlier than expected in the four-year renewal signed in 2020 before the serious humerus injury that affected the subsequent competitive seasons of this ‘tandem’.

“Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez terminate the collaboration early by mutual agreement – the title of the note issued by the house of the golden wing – Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez have mutually decided to terminate their four-year contract early at the end of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. Both parties have mutually decided to end their collaboration at the end of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. Both parties agreed that it is in their best interests to pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and objectives.”

“This brings to an end 11 years of collaboration between the #93 and HRC, during which they together achieved six premier class World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. Marquez took his first premier class victory aboard the Honda RC213V at the American Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in 2013, becoming the youngest premier class winner and, later that same year, would become the youngest young world champion of the premier class. In 2014 he defended his title by winning the first 10 consecutive races of the year, before taking titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as an HRC rider with the Repsol Honda Team. Both parties will continue to give their full support for the remaining rounds of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. HRC wishes Marc Marquez the best in his future endeavors“.

Now Marc Marquez will be able to make his official competitive program for the 2024 season which, in all likelihood, will see him riding the Ducati of the Gresini team where he will team up with his brother Alex Marquez, who this year arrived in the customer structure of the Borgo Panigale company after having defended the colors of Honda in the official team and in the LCR one from 2020 to 2022. Marc Marquez will have an unofficial Ducati at his disposal, but from the previous year (the GP-23 currently available to Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Zarco), the same one that Marco Bezzecchi will have who has decided to stay within the VR46 team.