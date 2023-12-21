by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ducati, Ciabatti leaves MotoGP

Paolo Ciabatti abandons MotoGP. The decision, already in the air for some time, was made official by a press release from Ducati a few minutes ago.

The now former sporting director will focus on the newly created Off-Road division of the Borgo Panigale company, where he will hold the role of general manager, with the aim of leading Ducati to success also in the off-road world: he will report directly to the CEO Claudio Domenicali.

Ciabatti – director of Ducati from 2013 to 2023 – will also retain responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV). His place in the MotoGP team will be taken by Mauro Grassilli, the new sporting director, marketing and communications who will report to the general director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall'Igna.

Following the recent announcement of a new project for a range of off-road models that will see the light in the near future and which will use national motocross competitions as early as 2024 as an integral part of the product development plan with a 450 prototype entrusted to Alessandro Lupino, the new division will deal with the organization and management of the sports program, which includes participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the coming years.