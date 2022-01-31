Seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest during the match between Denmark Y Finland on the Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen He will play football professionally again. The Danish international was unable to continue his career at Inter de Milan -rescinded his contract- due to the strict rules of the ‘Calcium‘ regarding the defibrator that was placed on him after the incident in the Euro. Fortunately for their cause, a team from the premier league He has given you a new opportunity.
Through his social networks, the Brentford Football Club from England has confirmed that Eriksen will play the next six months in the fourteenth place in the premier league, with the option to increase the duration of the contract if his performance convinces the coaching and management staff.
“We have seized an incredible opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months, but he has done a lot of work on his own. Brentford fans can rest assured that we have done significant due diligence to ensure Christian is in the best possible shape to return to elite football.”
– Thomas Frank
The footballer will return to the pitch in England, where he already shone with the Tottenham Hotspur before moving on to the A series. Eriksen He signed a six-month contract after passing strict medical exams that guarantee his physical condition to compete at the highest level.
